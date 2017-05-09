Police Respond to Owings Mills Student Injury Tuesday Morning

An Owings Mills High School student was injured Tuesday morning from a self-inflicted wound with a sharp object, Baltimore County Police said in a news release.

The student, an 18-year-old male junior, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

First responders were dispatched shortly after 9:15 a.m. Tuesday after a teacher on the second floor saw the student staggering and went to help, according to the release. The teacher then took the student to the nurse’s station where they called 911.

The student was being uncooperative, but police do now know that the wound was self-inflicted.

Police also said there was no disruption to classes.

This story has been updated as new information became available.