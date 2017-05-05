On May 5, 2017, Marcy Beth Rynd, adored mother of Samara Brooke Ashpes and Arielle Nicole Ashpes; dear daughter of Richard and the late Selma Rynd; dear sister of Alan Scott Rynd and Sonia Rynd Schaftel. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Breast Cancer Therapeutics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins, 750 E. Pratt St., Suite 750, Baltimore, MD 21202, to benefit the work of Dr. Ben Ho Park. In mourning at 8570 Leisure Hill Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Friday.
