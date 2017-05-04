Taking Care of Ourselves

Who are we?” asks Avraham Roberts (“Your Say,” April 28). We Jews are people who know the cost of powerlessness, who learned it is better to have an Israeli air force to attack Iraqi (1981) and Syrian (2007) atomic sites rather than having to beg Roosevelt or Churchill to bomb Jewish death factories in WWII. We are people who say while “Never Again” applies to all people, we should first assure our own survival.

We are people who say to those who seriously threaten us, we will not reward you with a state until and unless you totally accept a final peace with Israel. We will not give you a platform to attack the Jewish state.

Who are we? We Jews are people who learned the painful lesson during our exile, especially during the last century, that we have to take care of ourselves. Naive universalism has not worked for us.