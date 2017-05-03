JT Exclusive: Costco, Trader Joe’s and Chick-fil-A Coming Owings Mills, Reisterstown

Long-awaited, major redevelopment plans in Owings Mills and Reisterstown are expected to be announced soon.

A well-connected source with knowledge of the situation, who preferred not to be named, told the JT that the vacant Owings Mills Mall site and Reisterstown Shopping Center have lined up tenants to fill vacancies.

The source said Costco, a membership-based warehouse store, will be one of the anchor tenants for the vacant Owings Mills Mall site. The Reisterstown Shopping Center, located in in the 11000 block of Reisterstown Road across from Franklin High School, will add a Trader Joe’s and Chick-fil-A, the source added.

A public announcement for the potential Costco deal, the source said, is likely to occur within the next two weeks. The source did not specify when an announcement would be made for the Trader Joe’s and Chick-fil-A. Another Chick-fil-A is under construction at Foundry Row in Owings Mills.

Kimco Realty Corp., owner of the mall property, declined to confirm if it had reached an agreement with Costco, which has seven different locations around the state.

Jennifer Maisch, director of corporate communications for Kimco, said the company “has nothing to officially announce at this time. We’re unable to address rumors.”

Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones (D-District 4), who represents the mall area, previously told the JT the vision he and Kimco had for the mall was “a power center, a group of big-box stores.”

Jones did not respond to a request seeking comment on Wednesday.

At a community meeting on April 26, Jones reportedly told residents several different tenants were being considered for the mall, which closed its doors in the fall of 2015.

Among them were a home improvement business, a sporting goods store and a potential membership-based warehouse, according to Patch. The report noted that, at the time, no agreements had been finalized.

As part of the property’s redevelopment, Jones said Kimco will spend $6 million to bring state-of-the-art improvements to the AMC Owings Mills 17 movie theater. In December, Jones told the JT Kimco planned to spend $8 million on the renovations.

Talk of redeveloping the mall has been in the works since 2011, when Kimco announced a $65 million to $75 million plan to demolish the mall, converting it into a shopping center with exterior-facing stores and big-box retailers.

About four-and-a-half miles northwest of the mall is the Reisterstown Shopping Center, where the recent closures of a Mars supermarket and Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet have left noticeable voids.

Greenberg Gibbons purchased the property from Chesapeake Reality partners for $35 million in February 2016.

Brian Gibbons, CEO and chairman of the Owings Mills-based real estate firm, did not respond to a request seeking comment on Wednesday. His firm, which also redeveloped the nearby Foundry Row, owns The Shops at Kenilworth, where a Trader Joe’s opened in mid-March as part of redevelopment plan.

Baltimore County Councilwoman Vicki Almond (D-District 2), who represents Reisterstown Shopping Center, said she feels the market remains strong for retail centers anchored by services such as grocery stores.

“Greenberg Gibbons is a great developer, and I think whatever they do at that shopping center will be well done,” Almond said. “I’ve had conversations with Greenberg Gibbons, telling them that ‘I promise Reisterstown will support whatever you do.’ And I know that we need another grocery store. I love dollar stores — I don’t have anything against them — but I don’t think we need anymore.”

Almond said it’s very important that both residents and people who work in the area have a reason to stay to do their shopping.

“People want to see things getting done in the area,” Almond said. “I think anytime you see new things getting done, it spurs people and moves them to want to do more and see more improvements.”

This story will be updated.