On May 1, 2017, Scott Matesky beloved son of Sherlynn and Joel Matesky; cherished brother of Lonny (Holly) Matesky; dear uncle of Gavin Matesky; adored nephew of Debra (late Andrew) Wolfson and Jared (Diane) Matesky. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, May 7, at 1 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Friendship Cemetery, 3600 E. Baltimore St. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Chabad of Owings Mills, 11299 Owings Mills Blvd, Suite 202, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 1 Golden Grass Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday following the funeral, Monday and Tuesday after 12 noon. A service will be held each evening at 7:30 p.m.