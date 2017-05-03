On May 2, 2017, Shelly Shuman (nee Spigler); cherished mother of Franklin S. Shuman, Roberta Shuman Foard (Richard F. Foard, Jr.) and the late Steven M. Shuman; beloved sister of Marcel Spigler; adored grandmother of Harry R., Megan E. and Samuel D. Foard; devoted daughter of Israel and Freida Spigler. Funeral services and interment will be held at Children of Abraham Cemetery, Lawrence, MA on Friday May 5 at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to German House, 374 Howard St., Lawrence, MA 01841. In mourning at 2625 Putnam Road, Forest Hill, MD 21050, Sunday only