On May 2, 2017, Rosalie Renbaum (nee Silberman); beloved wife of Dr. Malcolm Renbaum; cherished mother of Paul (Dafna) Renbaum, Jay (Shannah) Renbaum and Lawrence (Adi) Renbaum; dear sister of the late Morris Silberman, Beatrice Cohen and Jerome Silberman; loving daughter of the late Jennie and Phillip Silberman; adoring grandmother of K’hatya (Yakov) Drori, Sarai (Yair) Goodman, Yakir Renbaum, Tahael (Yadidya) Harris, Adam and Lavi Renbaum, Justine Koss-McCallum and Daniel Renbaum-Koss and Jonah and Elana Renbaum. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, May 4, at 12 noon. Interment at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 3413 Old Forest Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Wednesday.