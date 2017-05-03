On May 2, 2017, Raymond Gelfand; beloved husband of the late Thelma Gelfand (nee Barron); loving father of Janice (Jay) Weinstein, Nancy Kapp and Stacy (Howard) Goren; devoted brother of Fred (Anita) Gelfand; beloved son of the late Katherine and Samuel Gelfand; loving grandfather of Dara and Todd Weinstein, Tyler Kapp, Brooke and Kevin Goren; loving companion of Beverly Lesnick. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, May 4, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 7903 Starburst Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208.