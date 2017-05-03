On May 1, 2017, Peggy Wilkowsky (nee Engle); beloved wife of Larry Wilkowsky; cherished mother of Joy (Howard) Saiontz, Jeffrey (Sarah) Rothschild and the late David Rothschild; dear step-mother of Leon Wilkowsky (James Newkirk); devoted step-mother-in-law of the late Karen Wilkowsky; beloved sister of Carl Engle and the late Hermine Paden; adoring grandmother of David and Lilly Saiontz, Avery and Lucy Rothschild, Jacob and Helaine Wilkowsky; cherished daughter of the late Morris and Rose Engle. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, May 3, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The David Rothschild Memorial Fund, c/o The Park School Development Office, 2425 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 1676 Bullock Circle, Owings Mills, MD 21117, with shiva services Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m., and Thursday and Friday mornings at 7:30 a.m.