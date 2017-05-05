County to Reassess Pikesville Commercial District

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and Councilwoman Vicki Almond announced last week that the Baltimore County Planning Department will survey the Pikesville commercial revitalization district over the next year and a half, and the survey will be used to update the 2003 revitalization plan for the area.

“I was actively involved in the 2003 revitalization plan which helped create design guidelines to promote high-quality redevelopment, and the area could certainly benefit from some focused attention again,” Kamenetz said in a news release.

“I am excited about the potential for enhancing the Pikesville business district,” added Almond in the same release.

The assessment, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2017, will occur in three steps. The first step will involve a review of all of the area’s demographics, planned or proposed projects and private and public facilities, among other things. This will be followed by an extensive survey of community constituents before finally concluding with the release of a document publishing the findings and recommendations for the Pikesville commercial district.

“This is an opportunity for everyone to put their heads together and come up with a consolidated plan for what they would like to see happen [in Pikesville],” said Mark Pressman, president of the Pikesville Chamber of Commerce and business development and strategy director for North Oaks Retirement Community in Pikesville. “We really want to see a vital and diverse commercial climate where people want to open businesses in Pikesville.”

1,000 Friends of Pikesville Inc. has been working with the county to provide input on the wants and needs of community members. The leaders of the group have spent more than two years interviewing more than 80 stakeholders and experts one-on-one and with residential community groups on what they would like to see included in the final plan.

Finally, the county has committed to analyzing the conditions of the Maryland National Guard Armory. The 14-acre property completed the clearing house process with no state agency expressing an interest in using it, providing an opportunity for Baltimore County to acquire and utilize the space. According to 1,000 Friends, there are a variety of possible uses of the property, one suggestion being as an arts district.

