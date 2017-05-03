A Covenant of Honor and Respect Parshat Acharei Mot

This week, we read Parshat Acharei Mot, and the haftorah is from the Book of Amos. In the haftorah, many Israelites are not following the mitzvot or fulfilling their obligations of the covenant. Therefore, the prophet Amos admonishes them and cautions the Israelites that they must stop worshiping idols and be more sensitive to each other. He reminds the people of their covenant with God.

In the text, the words “Behold, the Lord God has His eye upon the sinful kingdom” are stated by Amos to both the Northern and Southern kingdoms of Israelites. His words, however, are mostly aimed at the Northern Kingdom, Amos’s home. The question that comes to mind is, why are his words primarily directed toward the Northern Kingdom? Perhaps Amos feels closer to them; he feels the need to look out more for them because they are from his kingdom.

In my life, my parents always look out for and support my brother and me. They want to ensure that we will be able to support and take care of ourselves in the future. They feel this is their obligation, as we are their children. Just like Amos directed his prophecy at the Northern Kingdom because he feels a larger personal connection to them, my parents keep an eye out for us because they want us to be the best people we can be.

Lastly, they want us to follow the covenant we have with our parents, through which my brother and I honor and respect them and they take care of our needs. For example, when my parents ask us to do something, we do it because we respect them and are grateful for everything they have given us: a roof over our heads, food, a Jewish education and above all, love and support.

Talia Zirkin is a seventh-grade student at Krieger Schechter Day School.