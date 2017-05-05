Sinai Makes Interim COO Post Permanent

Dr. Jonathan Ringo, who was named interim president and chief operating officer of Sinai Hospital in December, has been tapped by Sinai’s parent company, Lifebridge Health, to lead the facility permanently.

Previous president, Amy Perry, left for Atlantic Health in New Jersey. She had served since March 2013. Ringo said he is “incredibly excited” to be officially named president and COO and hopes to lead the hospital through the changing health care landscape.

“I think, most importantly, [I want to] make sure we’re very well-positioned for whatever changes come to health reimbursement in this country,” he said. “As you probably know, things are fluid currently.”

Ringo has his roots as a physician in obstetrics. He came to LifeBridge in 2014 as the chief medical information officer and later became vice president of clinical transformation. Before LifeBridge, he served as director of population health information at Northwell Health in New York and as senior scientist and global strategy manager for GlaxoSmithKline. Through all his additional responsibilities, he has continued to practice as an OB/GYN.

“Still working clinically gives me a unique perspective on what not only our physicians face, but also our patients,” he said. “So, I will continue to practice.”

Ringo is “an excellent leader” with “a genuine passion” for his work, said LifeBridge president and CEO Neil Meltzer, in a news release announcing the appointment.

“Dr. Ringo’s clinical expertise and thoughtful approach to patient care, combined with his experience in hospital operations, information technology and population health, make him the ideal person to lead LifeBridge Health’s flagship hospital,” he said.

Sinai is a teaching hospital built 150 years ago to give Jewish physicians a place to train. It is important, Ringo said, that the hospital continues its history of never being satisfied with the status quo and always striving to do better.

Ringo, who is a member of the Orthodox community, wants the hospital to live up to its Jewish roots and traditions. He said he’s been able to use the past four months as interim head to “listen and learn” and is ready to start working on challenges he has heard about in those months, Specifically, he pointed to reducing emergency department wait times and ensuring Sinai staff have advanced training and professional opportunities as immediate goals.

With five of his six children, his wife and his mother-in-law all born at Sinai, Ringo also has long personal connections with the hospital. In the end, he said, he wants to ensure Sinai stays true to “our long heritage as a gift from the Jewish community to the people of Baltimore.”

