On April 27, 2017, Betty Ruf (nee Jelin); beloved wife of the late Joshua Ruf; devoted mother of Miriam (late Stephen) Levy, Marlene (Larry) Berman and Linda (David) Pines; dear sister of Mordechai Jelin and the late Simon Jelin and Hana Petrushka; loving grandmother of Jason (Emily) Levy, Jordan Berman, Scott Berman, Robert Pines (fiancee, Alicia Garfinkel), Julia Pines and the late Marc Levy; cherished great-grandmother of Seth and Lorelai Levy; adored daughter of the late Miriam and Shepzel Jelin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Marc D. Levy Scholarship Fund, Maryland Institute College of Art, President’s Office, 1300 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21217, or Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208, or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 7 Huntfield Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Sunday and Monday with services at 7 p.m. each evening.