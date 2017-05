On April 30, 2017, Charles S. Weinstein; beloved father of Micah and Elliott Weinstein; loving son of the late Ida and Philip Weinstein. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, May 3, at 10 a.m. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers.