On April 30, 2017, Marina Peters (nee Gelman), beloved wife of Boris Peters; loving sister of Lena (Igor) Gonik; devoted daughter of Lilya Gelman and the late Isay Gelman. Also survived by other loving family and many dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, May 2, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to BARCS, 301 Stockholm St., Baltimore, MD 21230. The family will be receiving at 4 Kenmont Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117.