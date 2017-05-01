On April 30, 2017, Arleen Poston (nee Agetstein); beloved wife of Alan Poston; devoted mother of Michael Poston (Catherine Jellison) and Ryan (Beth) Poston; dear sister of Sharon (Martin) Zayon and Michael (Barbara) Agetstein; adored daughter of the late Lillian and Morris Agetstein; loving grandmother of Sydnee, Samantha and Hallie Poston. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Tuesday, May 2, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 8622 Pilsen Road, Randallstown, MD 21133, Tuesday immediately following interment, then continuing on Wednesday and Thursday at 2720 Silver Hammer Way, Brookeville, MD 20833.