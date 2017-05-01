On April 30, 2017, Arkadiy Reznikov; beloved husband of Faina Reznikov; devoted father of Leonid (Irina) Tavor and Alexander Reznikov; loving brother of Fanya Reznikov; cherished son of the late Samuel and Rosa Reznikov; adored grandfather of Zarina Reznikov, Alison Reznikov, Daniel (Maya) Tavor, Michael (Lee) Tavor, Nathan Tavor and Esther Tavor; dear great-grandfather of Itamar and Ishtar. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, May 2, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), 1430 Broadway, New York, NY 10018.