On April 27, 2017, Dr. Bert M. Glaser; beloved husband of Ronnie Glaser (nee Sobel); devoted father of Eric (Maggie) Glaser and Harris (Cara) Glaser; dear brother of Rita (Harvey) Taylor; dear brother-in-law of Carole (Robert) Birnbaum; loving son of the late Mildred and Irving Glaser; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, a great-nephew, other loving family and many dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, April 30, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Johns Hopkins University, C/O Department of Neurology, 550 North Broadway, 7th Floor, Baltimore, Md 21205, to Benefit the Neuro-Oncology Division or Univ. of MD Medical System (UMMS) Foundation, Shock Trauma Center Critical Care Tower, 110 South Paca St., 9th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 1246 Dockside Circle, Baltimore, MD 21224.