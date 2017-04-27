On April 27, 2017, Melissa Baum (nee Frank); loving mother of Hannah Baum; adored sister of Sheldon Frank; devoted daughter of June and Robert Frank; loving companion of Greg Golden. Also survived by other loving family and dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, April 28 at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh School Scholarship Fund, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Chabad Center and Lubavitch of Maryland, 6701 Old Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, or Camp Kesem, PO Box 452, Culver City, CA 90232, or HopeWell Cancer Support, P.O. Box 755, Brooklandville, MD 21022. In mourning at 3906 Naylors Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment Friday with a service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday services will be at 9 a.m. and 7:45 p.m., Monday and Tuesday services will be 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 p.m. Hannah will be at the home in the evenings from 6-8 p.m.