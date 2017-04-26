Chaya Newman to Speak to Local Women and Girls

In an event sponsored by The Chesed Fund, Chaya Newman, an author and matchmaker living in Israel, will come to Baltimore to speak to both women and pre-teen and teenage girls about emuna and bitachon and the power of brachahs, respectively.

The two talks will take place Saturday at 3209 Fallstaff Road. The first talk, for women in the community, will be at 4 p.m. The second for pre-teens and teens is at 5:30 p.m.

“My feeling is our lives are stressful and what helps me is adopting the right attitude,” Newman said. “I really can’t change many things in my life except my attitude.”

Newman is the author of “The Tznius Challenge, the Tznius Connection: Real-Life Experiences of Struggle and Success.” Baltimore will be one of several stops on her spring speaking tour.

“I believe very strongly that a Jewish person has emuna and bitachon in their DNA,” she said, adding that she aims to help women and girls “incorporate traditional values in the face of contemporary society.”

Newman hopes her talks and shared experiences can help women take advantage of opportunities and help them feel empowered in their lives.

An RSVP is preferred, but not required, at aybaltimore@gmail.com. Those interested in buying a copy of Newman’s book ahead of time can call 929-244-6813 through May 1.

