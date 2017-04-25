On April 24, 2017, Nathaniel Sandler; cherished husband of Sonia Sandler (nee Ellis); loving father of Michael (Karla) Sandler, Shelley Lynn Rosenstadt and Joanne Bedard; adored grandfather of Elana Sandler, Evan Sandler, Jordan Rosenstadt, Brooke (Jay) Rose and Rebecca Dobbs; beloved great-grandfather of Remi James Rose. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, April 27, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at Edenwald 800 Southerly Road, Towson, MD 21286, 2nd floor, Private dining room, Thursday only, immediately following interment, with a service at 7 p.m.