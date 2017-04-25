On April 25, 2017, Milton Mazer; beloved husband of Freida Mazer (nee Holzweig); loving father of Robert (Stacey) Mazer and Susan (Louis) Breitenother; devoted brother of the late Bessie (Jerry) Ashman, Sylvia (Philip) Hartman and Jerome (Connie) Mazer; dear son of the late Sarah and Emanuel Mazer; loving grandfather of Lauren (Jeffrey) Clark, Scott (Sarah) Breitenother and Sarah Mazer; adored great grandfather of Tamara Breitenother and Elianna Clark. Milton Mazer was a founding member of Beth Israel Congregation and a longtime business owner of Talbott Lumber Company, Main Street, Ellicott City, Md. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, April 27, at 10 a.m. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 725 Mt. Wilson Lane (North Oaks), Pikesville, MD 21208, Thursday following interment with a service at 7 p.m. and continuing at 11 Huntsworth Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and all day Sunday with services at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday.