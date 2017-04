On April 24, 2017, Israel Isaacson; beloved son of Rebecca Isaacson and the late Sheldon Isaacson; devoted brother of Elaine Berman, Allen Isaacson and Steven Isaacson. Funeral services and interment will be held at Liberty Park of Shaarei Zion Cemetery, Randallstown on Wednesday, April 26, at 3 p.m. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 3410 Taney Road, Baltimore, MD 21215.