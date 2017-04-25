On April 21, 2017, Brette F. Geller (nee Moss); beloved wife of the late Robert B. Geller; cherished mother of Dawn M. Geller and Ian G. (Jennifer) Geller; loving daughter of Lynnore Moss and the late George Moss; devoted sister of Jon (Sharon) Moss and the late Floyd Moss; dear sister-in-law of Alan and Sandy Geller and Donald and Madelaine Geller; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, April 25, at 2 pm. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 3523 Englemeade Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, on Tuesday, and then on Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m.