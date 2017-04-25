On April 24, 2017, Lita P. Fay (nee Phillips); beloved wife of the late Joseph G. Fay; devoted mother of Dr. Betsy Anne Fay and the late Barry G. Fay; dear mother-in-law of the late William Ross; sister of the late Harriett Ford and Stanley Phillips; adoring grandmother of Michelle Fay (Jesper Kristiansen), Lauren Ross and Elaine Ross; adoring great grandmother of Ziggy Fay Kristiansen; loving daughter of the late Henrietta and Herbert Phillips. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, April 25, at 4 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 3404 Terrapin Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Wednesday and Thursday 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. with a service Wednesday only at 6:15 p.m.