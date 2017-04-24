On April 22, 2017, Allison Beth Weiner; beloved daughter of Donna Weiner and Chuck Weiner and fiance Barbara Katz Mignano; dear sister of Matt (Zhenya) Weiner and Sara Weiner; devoted granddaughter of Mildred and the late Don Howard and the late Charlotte “Bah” and Morton Weiner; loving Mau Mau of the late Kate and Jerry Stoler; adored niece of Amy and Michael Fassio, Andee and Tom Klein; also survived by loving cousins and dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, April 26, at 11 am. Interment Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI), P.O. Box 62596, Baltimore, MD 21264.