On April 22, 2017, Mose Ottenheimer 2nd, beloved husband of the late Joyce S. Ottenheimer (nee Sinsheimer); loving father of Jack L. (Carole) Ottenheimer, Richard L. (Fronda) Ottenheimer and the late Bruce Alan Ottenheimer; dear brother of the late Lester Ott, Janice Burkhalter and Florette Swope; cherished grandfather of Jacob L. Ottenheimer, Marco A. (Kristy) Serrano Jr. and Vanessa A. (James) Davenport; adored great-grandfather of Abigail Davenport, James Davenport, Jr., Emma Davenport, Colton Davenport, Alexander Serrano and Giuliana Serrano; devoted son of the late Jacob Ottenheimer and Clara Hamburger (nee Bussy). Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, April 25, at 12 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208, until 3pm and then from 5-8pm with a service at 6pm.