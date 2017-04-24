On April 20, 2017, Rose Rubenstein Markow (nee Unger), beloved wife of the late Meyer Rubenstein and the late Samuel Markow; devoted mother of Elayne (late Dr. Marvin) Mordes, Marcy (Larry) Friedman and Marc Rubenstein; dear sister of the late Helen Weisman, Isaac Unger, Sam Unger, Yetta Albom and Jenny Unger; cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Matt) Ives, Maura (Ari) Feingold, Bradley Friedman and Michael Rubenstein; loving great-grandmother of Jared Hamilton, Martine Hamilton and Noa Love Feingold; devoted daughter of the late Bertha and David Unger. Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Ave. on Thursday, April 27, at 10 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hospice of Palm Beach County at Good Samaritan Medical Center, 1309 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. In mourning at 4 Schloss Court, Pikesville, MD 21208, on Thursday only.