On April 22, 2017, David Lourie; beloved husband of Toba Lourie (nee Fox); devoted father of Shana (Scott) Sutton and Mindy (Michael) Quirus; cherished brother of Matilde Lourie Turok (John Hale); devoted son of the late Beatrice and Harry Lourie; devoted son-in-law of Linda Fox; loving Pop-Pop of Cassidy, Zoe and Greyson; also survived by many loving nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at Oakland Mills Interfaith Center, The Meeting House, 5885 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia MD 21045 on Monday, April 24, at 12 pm. Interment Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, Md. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, D.C. 20024. Or, since David suffered from chronic lymphocytic leukemia for so many years and cancer touches so many lives, please help us find a cure by supporting any cancer research charity of your choice. In mourning at 5466 Watercress Place, Columbia, MD 21045, on Monday with a service at 7:30pm and Tuesday with a service at 2pm.