On April 21, 2017, Norman Jack Lorch, beloved husband of Susan Lorch (nee Klein); loving father of Samuel (Viviana) Lorch and Anna Lorch; adored brother of Florene (Dr. Ronald) Goldner; cherished grandfather of David Leon Lorch; devoted son of the late Rita and Albert Lorch. Funeral services will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208 on Sunday, April 23, at 2:30 pm. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 1 Highpasture Court (Hunting Tweed), Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Saturday evening, with services at 7 pm Sunday through Thursday evening.