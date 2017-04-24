On April 22, 2017, Stanley Karp; beloved husband of Judith Karp (nee DeVine); cherished father of Philip (Alison) Karp and Robert (Pamela) Karp; devoted step-father of Michelle Lavenstein (fiancée, Katina Palm) and Terri (Peter) Bryant; dear brother of Barbara (Elliot) Levine; loving son of the late Helen and Joseph Karp; adoring grandfather of Alan, Jeremy, Luke, Robert Jr. and Hunter Karp and London Bryant. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane on Monday, April 24, at 12 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at China Moon Restaurant, 100 Chartley Drive, Reisterstown, MD 21136, immediately following interment.