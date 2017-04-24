On April 23, 2017, Linda Eichenthal (nee Engel), beloved wife of Avrohom Eichenthal; proud mother of her loving children; loving sister to her siblings; beloved “Bubsy” of her grandchildren; proud daughter of Avrohom and Chaya Engel (nee Cohen) and the late Barbara Engel (nee Silverman). Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, April 23, at 3 pm. Interment at Agudath Israel Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Mifal Torah Vodaath, 1110 Scotts Hill Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 1110 Scotts Hill Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.