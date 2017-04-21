On April 19, 2017, Gloria Beverly Levin (nee Levin); beloved wife of Paul Levin; devoted mother of Marty (Suzanne) Levin and Wendy (Michael) Stern; loving sister of Rosalind Posner, Sydney Levin, Blanche Coonin and the late Mildred Hill, Helen Rachlin and Harvey Levin; adored grandmother of Ryan (Roni) Levin, Ross Levin (fiance Jessica Norwitz), Jared Stern (fiance Jessica Riley) and Kevin (Christa) Stern; cherished great grandmother of Rachel Levin and Kinley and Brody Stern; dear daughter of the late Henry and Eva Levin; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown on Sunday, April 23, at 10 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 6523 Gardenwick Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.