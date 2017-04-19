Pikesville’s Magill Featured on Trade Magazine’s Cover

Joan Magill of Residential Realty Group Inc. in Owings Mills became the first woman to grace the cover of US Builders Review, which recognized her extensive work in the construction and building industry in its Winter 2017 issue.

The magazine began publishing in the fall of 2010.

“US Builders Review is a business-to-business trade journal striving to build strong connections within the many sectors of the U.S. construction industry,” according to the publication’s website.

For Magill, 66, of Pikesville, this is not her first “first,” as she was also the first woman to be recognized as Associate of the Year by the Home Builders Association of Maryland in 1978.

“I am very proud to be on the cover representing all women in the industry and women in business,” said Magill. “Many times, I was the only woman in my field and in a leadership position in the different trade organizations that support my field, so I have broken a lot of ground for women. I hope that I have inspired women to take action.”

Magill, who comes from an entrepreneurial family, has been active in the Home Builders Association of Maryland, having joined the organization’s grievance committee, which gave her the opportunity to work on behalf of others. Early on, her career took her into multifamily management, then condominium management, before she started the first dedicated management company in Baltimore. Although it has changed names, Residential Realty Group Inc. still sticks to Magill’s goal of benefiting others.

“It is important to me that my company maintain high standards, uncompromised principles and be of service to my clients,” she said. “It was my duty to build this business upholding these values. I believe because I was one of the only women at that time in the business, I was held to a higher standard, so I knew how important it was that we do the best job and give 110 percent of our energy.”

