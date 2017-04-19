DFI to Honor 3 for Community Commitment

Three local professionals will be honored next week at the Darrell D. Friedman Institute’s Creating a Connected Community celebration for their work in Baltimore’s Jewish community.

The DFI, in collaboration with The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, will honor Larry Ziffer, CEO of the Macks Center for Jewish Education; Meghann Schwartz, associate director of the Jewish Federation of Howard County; and Molly Amster, Baltimore director of Jews United for Justice, on Thursday, May 25 at Temple Oheb Shalom.

Ziffer is being honored with the Daniel Thursz Distinguished Jewish Communal Service Award. He will be stepping down in June after 15 years as CEO of the Macks Center.

According to the DFI’s website, this award recognizes an individual who has worked in the field of Jewish communal service for at least 20 years and has demonstrated leadership, exemplary professional skills and a lifelong commitment to serving the Jewish community.

Schwartz is being honored with the Outstanding Jewish Communal Professional Award. Schwartz will be awarded a $1,250 grant to subsidize her attendance at professional development opportunities, according to the DFI.

Amster is being honored with the Neely Tal Snyder Community Impact Award.

Only the second year that this honor has been bestowed, the award honors the memory of Neely Tal Snyder, who was program director at the Pearlstone Center, “by recognizing a professional with strong commitment and passion for Jewish community … [who] has helped to build immersive and hands-on experiences/ programs that have community impact and demonstrates creativity, openness and inclusion.”

Various JUFJ programs illustrate this, including a social justice seder held earlier this month that focused on police accountability in Baltimore.

The JT’s coverage of the social justice seder can be found at bit.ly/2ofhqc4.

