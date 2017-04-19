SINE DIE SEDER

The Baltimore Jewish Council held a seder in Annapolis on Monday, April 10, the last day of the General Assembly and the first night of Passover. The seder, for which legislative proceedings paused for an hour, was attended by Dels. Dan Morhaim, Sandy Rosenberg, Angela Angel, Brooke Lierman, Shelly Hettleman, Alfred Carr Jr., Kirill Reznik, Adrienne Jones, Marc Korman, Jeff Waldstreicher, Terri Hill and Erek Barron, Sens. Richard Madaleno Jr., Craig Zucker, Cheryl Kagan and Paul Pinsky, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker and executive director of Mayor Catherine Pugh’s Office of Neighborhood and Constituent Services Gus Augustus.