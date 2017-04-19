Pesach’s Heroes

We owe a debt of gratitude to the tireless work that our women do to prepare the house for Pesach. Every year, I find myself saying that I don’t know how they do it. But we also owe a debt of gratitude to the many other people in the chain who help us get everything ready for Pesach (“The Lessons of Passover,” April 7).

Like the rabbis who answer multitudes of questions about kashrut and Halachah, many times at the last minute. Like the teachers who teach our children to ask the four questions and tell us what they learned about Pesach in school. Like the authors who write great and informative articles about Pesach so we can know more and understand more about Pesach. Like the barbers who stand and tirelessly cut hair for all the men and boys in the days before Pesach. Like the trash collectors who remove the vast amounts of refuse and recyclables before and during Pesach. Like the food stores and those who order Pesach food and stock the shelves and ring up charges so we can have those delicious Pesach foods. To the Jewish bookstores and gift shops for stocking all the items we need. And to the many, many people who are sometimes invisible because there is so much on our minds that we forget just what goes into making a kosher Pesach.

To all of you and many others, a heartfelt thanks and yasher ko’ach!