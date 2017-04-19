On April 18, 2017, Bettie Rubenstein (nee Deutsch); beloved wife of the late Robert Rubenstein; loving mother of David (Alice Rogoff) Rubenstein; devoted grandmother of Alexandra (Evan) Rachlin, Gabrielle Rubenstein and Andrew Rubenstein. Funeral services and interment will be held at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane on Thursday, April 20, at 12 noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, Development Office, 750 E. Pratt St., Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202. The family will be receiving at Citron Restaurant, 2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209, immediately following interment, and then continue Thursday evening at the Rubenstein residence from 6-9 p.m.