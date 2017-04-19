On April 18, 2017, Evelyn Heneson (nee Dalevitz); beloved wife of the late Bernard Heneson; devoted mother of Ilene Heneson, Randi (Aaron) Adler, Sharon (Bob) Bloom and Susan (Henry) Kornblatt; loving sister of the late Ray (Harvey) Weinstein and Esther Meliker; adored daughter of the late Edith and Samuel Dalevitz; cherished grandmother of Miriam Rivka (Moshe) Rozen, Yeshaya Leib (Rivky) Adler, Nechama Tova (Shimon) Greenfield, Shira Devora (Elchonon) Spira, Tzivia Bracha (Yossi) Lieberman, Chana Malka Adler, Alyssa (Jonathan) Polovoy, Valerie Lauren Bloom, Jason Kornblatt, Sheri Kornblatt and Ilana Kornblatt; dear great-grandmother of 21. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, April 20, at 3 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 25 Boxridge Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117.