On April 17, 2017, Annette Hess (nee Matz); beloved wife of the late Leroy Hess; loving mother of Terry (Nina) Hess and Gary (Bonnie) Hess; dear sister of the late Sarah Rice, Mildred Zolin, Norma Kramer, Carl Matz and Samuel Matz; cherished daughter of the late Yetta and Harry Matz; adored grandmother of Jared (Tess) Hess, Kari (Kyle) Bailey, Jennifer (Brandon) Hoffman, Joshua (Rita) Morrison, Stacy Hess-Jeffries and Darren Hess; also survived by loving great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, April 20, at 10 a.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 3 Oak Hill Court (Velvet Hills South), Owings Mills, MD 21117.