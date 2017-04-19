On April 18, 2017, Irene Goodman (nee Kremer); beloved wife of the late Emanuel “Manny” Goodman; devoted mother of Ann and Jay Goldscher and the late Gary L. Goodman; loving mother-in-law of Carol and Eric Welsh; dear sister of the late Bee and Joe Shulack; adored grandmother of Jeffrey and Kristin Goldscher, David and Tessa Goldscher, Eric and Havi Goldscher, Bryan and Laurin Goodman, Ethan and Brianna Goodman and Yitzchak and Sarah Goodman; cherished great-grandmother of eighteen. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 6284 Cardinal Lane, Columbia, MD 21044. The family is receiving visitors Wednesday following interment, and on Thursday, Friday, Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. Shiva services will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.