On April 17, 2017, Marshall N. Epstein, devoted husband of Florell Epstein (nee Raskin); loving father of Warren (Kathy) Epstein, Gary (Leslie) Epstein and the late Alan S. Epstein; dear brother of Janet (late Gerald) Jeffein; cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Matthew, Michael and Adam Epstein; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 6350 Red Cedar Place, #106 (Heather Ridge), Baltimore, MD 21209. The family is receiving from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Sunday evening, with services at 7:30 p.m. Morning minyans to take place through Sunday at Beth El Synagogue.