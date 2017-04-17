On April 17, 2017, Edgar Seidman; cherished husband of Nancy Seidman (nee Berger); loving father of Joanna (Jacob) Wynes and Dustin (Sara) Seidman; beloved brother of Cherie (Jeb) Brownstein and Josie Bodenstein; adored grandfather of Noah Wynes. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, April 19, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute at GBMC, 6701 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21204. In mourning at 16 Stonehenge Circle, #7, Baltimore, MD 21208.