On April 15, 2017, Lois Sinofsky (nee Blacker), beloved wife of the late Howard Sinofsky; devoted mother of Marc Sinofsky, Jeffrey (Dianna) Sinofsky, Richard Sinofsky and the late Brian Sinofsky; dear sister of the late Barry Blacker; adored grandmother of Jordan, Maxwell and Samuel Sinofsky; cherished daughter of the late Evelyn and Bernard Blacker. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, April 19, at 12 noon. Interment at Swinicher Woliner Benevolent Society, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. In mourning at 7214 Verbena Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209, Wednesday only.