On April 17, 2017, Demetra Goldman (nee Rigas), beloved wife of the late Harry Goldman; loving mother of David (Bridget) Goldman and Joseph (Sherry) Goldman; dear sister of John Rigas and the late Pauline Keris and Johanna B. Moran; adored grandmother of Samantha, Jason, Robert and Brittany Goldman; devoted daughter of the late Helen and Peter Rigas. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, April 19, at 10 a.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Crohns & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, PO Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007.