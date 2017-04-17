On April 17, 2017, Samuel Lichter, beloved husband of the late Sandy Sherr Lichter and the late Barbara Leibowitz Lichter (nee Moss); loving father of Larry (Mira) Lichter and Stephanie (Hugh) Bernstein; dear brother of the late Julius and Jerry Lichter; loving brother-in-law of Myra Lichter and Sheila Lichter; cherished grandfather of Sydney Bernstein, Sophie Lichter and Danielle Lichter; devoted son of the late Rose and Abraham Lichter. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, April 19. Time of funeral is not yet scheduled. Interment at Swinicher Woliner Benevolent Society, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Beth Tfiloh Jerome Lichter Scholarship Fund, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 2006 Myrtlewood Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.