On April 9, 2017, Michael T. Benson, beloved husband of Nancy J (Heller) Benson, loving brother of the late Leslie Benson and Paula Selis, devoted father of Paul Benson, Marlene Benson, Aaron Benson and Susan Kaye, proud grandfather of Shlomo Benson, Rivka Benson, Rina Kaye, Sara Kaye, Bentzion Kaye, Bayla Kaye, Elisabeth Benson Nataniella Benson and Samuel Benson. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Rutgers University Foundation, with specific earmark to the Gimbel Research for neuromuscular disease directed by Dr. John Bach, by calling Sarah Zughbi at 973-972-9470.