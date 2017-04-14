On April 13, 2017, Florence Miller (nee Goodman); beloved wife of the late Harold “Hassie” Miller; devoted mother of Leslie Scherr and Bonnye (Ronald) Kurland; dear sister of the late Leona Fribush; loving grandmother of Melissa (Richard) Puritz, Bradley Kurland (Rob Daniels), Jonathan Kurland, Lauren (Sean) Bittinger and Justin Scherr; loving great-grandmother of Hunter Puritz, Tyler Puritz, Jack Bittinger and Evie Bittinger. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, April 16, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Research, www.pancan.org. The family will be receiving at 8 Falling Brook Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Tuesday.