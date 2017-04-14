On April 12, 2017, Marc Stephen Lubovsky; loving father of Victoria Lubovsky, Taylor Lubovsky and Anthony DeProspero; adored brother of Ian Lubovsky and the late Philip Lubovsky; dear brother-in-law of Laurie Lubovsky; devoted son of Judith Lubovsky and the late Ira Lubovsky. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, April 19 at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.