On April 12, 2017, Beatrice Levi (nee Looban); beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Levi; devoted mother of Margaret Levi (Robert Kaplan) and Alice Levi Duncan; loving sister of the late Shirley F. Hecht; dear half-sister of the late Linda Fineman; adoring grandmother of Caroline and Nicholas; doting great-grandmother of Roman and Oliver. Funeral will be private for the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave., Baltimore, MD 21224 or Goucher College, 1021 Dulaney Valley Road, Baltimore, MD 21204-2794 or Meyerhoff Scholars Program at UMBC, 1000 Hilltop Circle, Baltimore, MD 21250. In mourning at 11 Slade Ave., Apt. 812, Baltimore, MD 21208, Thursday from 4 – 8 p.m. and Friday from 12 noon – 8 p.m.